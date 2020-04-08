'Incredible Selflessness': Ithaca Health Care Workers Join NYC Coronavirus Fight

Community members in Ithaca, New York, gave a special send-off to health care workers who were headed to New York City on Wednesday, April 8, to combat COVID-19 in the state’s epicenter.

Volunteers from Cayuga Health Systems loaded onto buses led by a convoy of first responder vehicles on Wednesday to join staff at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, according to local media. Members of the public were encouraged to attend the send-off — while still practicing social distancing — in a show of support for health care workers.

Ducson Nguyen, an alderperson for the 2nd ward of Ithaca, shared footage of police cars and ambulances leading the convoy of buses carrying health care workers, along with the caption, “Incredible selflessness!” In the video, community members are seen waving and cheering as the vehicles drive down Green Street.

There have been at least 74,601 coronavirus cases in New York City, leading to more than 19,000 hospitalizations as of Tuesday at 5 pm, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

reported. Credit: Ducson Nguyen via Storyful