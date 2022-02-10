Incredible 8-year old girl the size of a 1-year-old dubbed "Bella the Brave"
A tiny TikTok star whose inspirational videos have won her 4.5 million followers and 96 million likes in a year has been dubbed "Bella the Brave" after charming fans despite a cocktail of devastating health problems. Struggling since birth with a triple whammy of debilitating genetic conditions, which saw her hospitalised for her first two years, Bella Thomson, eight, is the size of a one-year-old and had three operations in the first eight months of her life.