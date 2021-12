Yahoo Sports Videos

Fantasy users across the pond are no strangers to playing football in rough weather, but nothing could prepare the London Lions for a loss like this. With FOUR players going during Monday night's windy debacle, the Lions had a legit shot at winning. Instead, they watched their chance at victory get blown away in one of the worst beats Judge Andy Behrens has seen all year. Did you suffer a Bad Beat? You're not alone! Hit us up and tell us all about it using #FFLBadBeats.