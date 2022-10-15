Incoming UK Finance Min: 'We've made mistakes'

STORY: Speaking about the rushed economic plans put out by Truss and previous finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, Hunt said: "It was a mistake to fly blind and to do these forecasts without giving people the confidence of the Office of Budget Responsibility saying that the sums add up.”

In an attempt to appease financial markets that have been in turmoil for three weeks, Truss fired Kwasi Kwarteng as her Chancellor of the Exchequer on Friday (October 14) and scrapped parts of their controversial economic package.

Big, unfunded tax cuts were a central plank of Truss's original plans, but Hunt said tax increases were on the cards.

“What people want more than anything else is stability,” said Hunt, adding he would speak with Truss at the prime minister’s official country residence northwest of London.