A 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in Manchester has been named by police as Kennie Carter. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the teenager was found suffering from stab wounds on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford at around 7pm on Saturday, and five teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of his murder. Four youths aged 15 to 17 were arrested on Saturday, and a fifth teenager handed himself in to the station on Sunday, GMP said. On Saturday night, paramedics arrived at Thirlmere Avenue and treated Mr Carter, but he died in hospital of his injuries.