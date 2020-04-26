Impressive Pooch Shows Off Tennis Skills in Melbourne Doubles Game

This Melbourne trio wouldn’t let social distancing rob them of their game of tennis, crafting a makeshift backyard court and drafting in their furry friend for a doubles game, as seen in video published on April 25.

Indie the border collie joined Cameron Voss and two others for the game, showing off some impressive jumps and spins.

However, things did not go according to plan, as Indi forced a tricky shot that sent the ball over a fence and out of sight.

Voss remained full of praise, despite the lost ball. “She’s a long-time spectator of tennis but only recently got involved,” he told Storyful. “She also loves soccer and Aussie rules football.” Credit: Cameron Voss via Storyful