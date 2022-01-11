'Impressive' Band of Lake Effect Snow Brings Whiteout Conditions to Oswego, New York

A strong band of lake effect snow brought whiteout conditions to Oswego in Upstate New York on January 10.

Snowfall rates of up to 3 inches an hour were reported in the Oswego area during the snowstorm.

Several counties were advised to “prepare for a period of heavy snow that will bring poor visibility and snow-covered roads” by the National Weather Service.

This video posted to Twitter by Joseph Champaign shows the heavy snowfall reducing visibility and blanketing a street in Oswego. Credit: Joseph Champaign via Storyful