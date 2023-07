The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested a Homosassa man for impersonating a sheriff’s deputy. On June 19, Eric William Johnson, 32, who was driven to the scene by Maynard David Salvog, arrived at a residence in Homosassa and excited the vehicle carrying what appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle and knocked on the door of a camper, identifying himself as a member of the CCSO, according to victims.