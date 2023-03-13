Importance of Vision Care | KERN LIVING

The Daily Beast

Jim Bourg/ReutersJust add Kimberly Guilfoyle to the long list of MAGA Republican grifters.Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancee has a grift so bizarre that it’s funny, and hosts of The New Abnormal podcast, Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy, had the pleasure of listening to her pitch the grift in this new bonus episode.“Don Jr.’s been talking about it. Gold and silver can protect your retirement savings from inflation and dollar devaluation. And owning tangible, physical, inflation-hedging gold and silver can