Impawster! Cat Tries to Blend in With Bunnies

A curious cat tried to blend in with some rabbits chilling in their hutch in an Adelaide backyard earlier this month.

Footage by Maddison Johnstone shows her cat Jasper casually lounging alongside the bunnies in the cage, who seem unfazed by his presence.

“Every morning around 11, Jasper makes his way over to the rabbit cage. He showed so much interest I opened one side so he could hop in,” Johnstone told Storyful.

“This video was the first time I walked out and found him in there. He was even cleaning the bunnies at one stage. Now it’s part of his daily routine,” she said. Credit: Maddison Johnstone via Storyful