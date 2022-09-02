Impatient Dog Honks Car Horn While Owner Visits Florida Store

A busy dog clearly had places to go and people to see as he hurried his owner up by honking the car horn while she visited a store in Tallahassee, Florida — despite being in the air-conditioned vehicle for “no more than five minutes.”

Footage filmed by Catherine Erana shows her running out to the car as the vehicle horn blasts, an apparent message to get a move on from her dog Grayson, who was waiting for her in the passenger seat.

Erana told Storyful that she takes Grayson with her on the school run in the mornings because he loves car rides, and said she’d just dropped her daughter off before heading to the store.

“As soon as I walked in, he had already honked the horn the first time … so I walked back outside and told him not to do that,” she told Storyful.

“I ran back inside again, I paid, and before she could give me a receipt, he honked a second time. That’s when I started recording, because everyone was laughing, thinking it was somebody telling me to hurry up. I told them it was my dog,” Erana said. Credit: Catherine Erana via Storyful