Impact weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Jefferson and Bullitt Counties

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Heavy rain in Ottawa caused the flooding of roads and properties across the city on Thursday. As skies began to clear late in the afternoon, the City of Ottawa said no injuries had been reported. "While water levels are receding, conditions remain dangerous in some neighbourhoods," the city said in a statement at 4 p.m. Thursday. Severe thunderstorm warnings from Environment Canada were in effect for the Ottawa-Gatineau area over the course of the afternoon. Environment Canada said Otta