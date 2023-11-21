Impact: Soaking Rain, Brief Wintry Mix Tuesday
The road conditions were so bad that 1,500 vehicles were stranded overnight.
Where are these systems heading?
A wintry system could cause some disruptions around Ontario late Tuesday into Wednesday
Get ready for a huge swing as conditions plunge below freezing across the Prairies this week
There will be little reprieve from the stormy weather for Atlantic Canada, as another storm will bear down on the region this week
The Earth’s temperature briefly rose above a crucial threshold that scientists have been warning for decades could have severe and irreversible impacts on the planet and its ecosystems, data shared by a prominent climate scientist shows.
The rain/snow line will slowly sink south to the 401 in time for Tuesday afternoon's commute with worsening conditions to the north
Wildlife is under unprecedented threat from human activity, but given space and time, it can bounce back.
About $166,000 in fines were issued to Metro Vancouver residents who did not abide by restrictions put in place this summer to try to conserve water.Of the 21 municipalities, one electoral area and one Treaty First Nation that make up Metro Vancouver, more than half issued fines ranging from $100 to $500 to residents who flouted water-restriction rules put in place Aug 4.They prohibited all lawn watering and only allowed trees, shrubs and flowers to be watered by hand, soaker hoses or drip irrig
About 2,000 Nova Scotia Power customers remained without without electricity Sunday evening after high winds and heavy rain spread across the province overnight. The outage numbers dropped through the day, down from a high of 11,000 earlier in the morning. The utility expected to have most customers reconnected before midnight.Most of the outages are in eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, according to the provincial utility's outage map. The outages began late Saturday. There were clea
The tremor was felt by people across west Cornwall, who say it felt like thunder or an avalanche.
Winter is here.
It has been many weeks since there was a significant outbreak of severe weather in the United States. However, AccuWeather meteorologists believe there is a high risk of violent thunderstorms with mulitple tornadoes over the lower part of the Mississippi Valley into Monday evening. Some of the severe weather and tornado-producing storms will linger well after dark, which will add to the danger. The last significant severe weather outbreak in the U.S. was centered on the Great Plains on Oct. 3-4,
At least 60 flights have been cancelled to and from Britain’s busiest airport, with two transatlantic flights diverted
After Halloween and Thanksgiving, millions of pumpkins rot in landfills and produce methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. An expert tells CNN how to prevent your pumpkin from contributing to climate change.
Australia's Fortescue on Tuesday approved an estimated total investment of about $750 million over the next three years for two green energy projects and one green steel project as the iron ore miner seeks to become a top-tier clean energy producer. Fortescue approved investments in the U.S. hydrogen hub in Phoenix, Arizona; the Gladstone 50 megawatt green hydrogen project in Queensland, Australia; and the Christmas Creek green iron trial commercial plant in Western Australia. About $550 million will be used for developing an electrolyser and liquefaction facility in Phoenix, where first production of liquid green hydrogen is targeted for 2026.
Strong Santa Ana winds gusting as high as 98 mph hit Southern California on Monday, November 20, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.The NWS said Magic Mountain Truck Trail reported a wind gust reaching 98 mph early Monday morning.Footage taken by @SoCalweathernet captures the sound and sight of strong wind gusts blowing through the Malibu foothills on Monday. A high wind warning was in effect for southwest California, with the NWS warning of “likely” power outages. Credit: @SoCalweathernet via Storyful
The federal government is planning to appeal a court decision that quashed an order-in-council listing manufactured plastic items as toxic.Last week, a Federal Court judge ruled that the government's move to list all plastic items as toxic was "unreasonable and unconstitutional."Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Justice Minister Arif Virani announced the government's intention to appeal in a joint statement on Monday."Our government intends to appeal the Federal Court's decision and we
FOX News’ Bryan Llenas reports on subsiding earthquakes that could be ‘a bad sign’ for the possible eruption.
Some slopes have reported over a metre of fresh snow in the last week, and more is on the way.