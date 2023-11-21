Impact: Soaking Rain, Brief Wintry Mix Tuesday

AccuWeather

It has been many weeks since there was a significant outbreak of severe weather in the United States. However, AccuWeather meteorologists believe there is a high risk of violent thunderstorms with mulitple tornadoes over the lower part of the Mississippi Valley into Monday evening. Some of the severe weather and tornado-producing storms will linger well after dark, which will add to the danger. The last significant severe weather outbreak in the U.S. was centered on the Great Plains on Oct. 3-4,