What impact is snow melt having on the desert?

The Canadian Press

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says a new study examining the effect of development on biodiversity and species-at-risk in a massive national park could shut down part of Ontario's plan to build housing in the area. Guilbeault says the study will be done as soon as possible on Rouge National Urban Park in the Greater Toronto Area. He says collaboration with Ontario has been impossible on environmental concerns over proposed housing developments. Premier Doug Ford