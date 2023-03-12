IMPACT DAY: Wintry Mix Sunday Morning Turns To Cold Rain By Afternoon

The Canadian Press

QUESNEL, B.C. — The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says three of its members rescued a man who was stranded in a remote area near Quesnel, B.C., last week. It posted about the rescue on Twitter on Friday, saying the 60-year-old miner had been caught in a winter storm. It says the man was four days overdue, but had no way of checking in. The conservation service says he was stuck about 26 km from a plowed road and that while he had a trailer for shelter, a large snowfall made driving out with