IMPACT DAY: Wintry Mix Sunday Morning Turns To Cold Rain By Afternoon
It’s been a long wait, but we’re finally coming out of La Niña. The shift could have implications for your weather in the coming months.
Back and forth, Ontario. The week will start with another taste of winter, followed by a tease of spring, then another storm potential by the end of the week.
A great white shark was spotted near Manatee County ahead of spring break.
Reservoir levels at Oroville stand at about 840 feet — 60 feet shy of the maximum.
A wintry system brought blizzard conditions to parts of southern Ontario on Friday, throwing travel plans into a tailspin across the region.
The liquified natural gas companies behind GNL Québec and Gazoduq are claiming $20 billion US in compensation from the government of Canada for pulling the plug on their natural gas liquefaction terminal and gas pipeline projects in Saguenay, Que. The goal of the $14 billion project was to build a terminal to export liquified natural gas imported by pipeline from Western Canada by boat on the Saguenay River. It also would have seen the construction of a 780-kilometre pipeline connecting the port
An atmospheric river battering California has prompted evacuations, a Presidential Emergency Declaration and warnings of more rain Saturday.
A sewage leak has been reported in the Capilano River which flows in Metro Vancouver's North Shore. The leak was first publicly reported Friday by the Squamish Nation, whose territories encompass much of the North Shore and Vancouver itself. On Saturday, the provincial environment ministry told CBC News the District of North Vancouver alerted them to the leak on Monday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. PT. In a tweet, the nation said the leak had been detected near Fullerton Avenue in West Vancouver,
A Northern California agricultural community famous for its strawberry crop was forced to evacuate early Saturday after the Pajaro River’s levee was breached by flooding from a new atmospheric river that pummeled the state. Across the Central Coast's Monterey County, more than 8,500 people were under evacuation orders and warnings Saturday, including roughly 1,700 residents — many of them Latino farmworkers — from the unincorporated community of Pajaro. Officials said the Pajaro River's levee breach is about 100 feet (30.48 meters) wide.
Canada's spy agency says climate change is threatening the nation's prosperity and security, and has identified British Columbia as a region of particular concern. A newly released analysis by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) that was prepared in April 2021 and only recently disclosed to The Canadian Press spells out several concerns presented by global warming. They include looming threats to water and food security, Arctic sovereignty, and coastal security — the latter of whic
When one door closes, another one opens. Or in this case, when one snowy system ends, another moves in.
Canada's seafood industry is urging Ottawa to use "extreme caution" when considering measures to control the growing seal population, warning they could jeopardize market access and acceptance of Canadian seafood. But according to Conservative fisheries critic Clifford Small — a member of parliament from Newfoundland and Labrador — those concerns are overblown. The issue emerged at a parliamentary committee examining the impact of the huge seal herds on fish stocks. There have been widespread cl
A large swath of southern Ontario was hit with another blast of winter on Friday, with steady snow complicating commutes and the start of March break travel. A storm stretched over the Greater Toronto Area through to Windsor, and Environment Canada issued snowfall alerts for Halton, Peel, Hamilton and Niagara, with regions receiving between five and 20 cm of snow. "We are enveloped by this system right now, and that's why we see snow basically everywhere in parts of southern Ontario," Environmen
Hawaii's second-largest volcano is not erupting, scientists said in an update to a previous warning. The U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement late Saturday that seismic activity beneath the summit of Kilauea “has returned to background levels, ground deformation has stabilized, and no lava has been observed at the surface.” The agency previously said a shallow earthquake storm signaled “resumption of eruptive activity at Kilauea summit is likely imminent."
QUESNEL, B.C. — The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says three of its members rescued a man who was stranded in a remote area near Quesnel, B.C., last week. It posted about the rescue on Twitter on Friday, saying the 60-year-old miner had been caught in a winter storm. It says the man was four days overdue, but had no way of checking in. The conservation service says he was stuck about 26 km from a plowed road and that while he had a trailer for shelter, a large snowfall made driving out with
Norm Sayler has plowed more than 50 feet of snow so far this winter in Northern California's Lake Tahoe region. He says it's a "way of life."
The $250 million announced Friday, which is expected to help the Colorado River and Lake Mead this year, is part of a $4 billion drought-relief fund.
This storm isn’t quite done, and there’s another waiting in the wings.
More than 9,000 California residents were under evacuation orders Friday as a new atmospheric river brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, swelling rivers and creeks and flooding several major highways and small rural communities. In Santa Cruz County, a creek bloated by rain destroyed a portion of Main Street in Soquel, a town of 10,000 people, isolating several neighborhoods. Heather Wingfield, a teacher who runs a small urban farm with her husband in Soquel, said she and her neighbors were, for the time being, trapped in their homes as Bates Creek rushed through what was once Main Street.
Renewable energy is playing an increasingly large role in Alberta's energy sector, but at a Lethbridge school, instructors say demand for wind turbine operators is growing faster than the available workforce. CBC previously reported that the province now gets more power from wind, solar and hydro than it does coal, according to data from the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO). But a worker shortage was one of the topics on people's minds during the recruitment fair at Lethbridge College's W