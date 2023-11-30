Impact Day: Winter storm warnings and advisories as winter storm impacts New Mexico
A wolf expert in B.C. is praising a Yellowknife woman for the way she handled an encounter with a pack of wolves near Yellowknife over the weekend. Stephanie Yuill told Lawrence Nayally, the host of CBC's Trails End, she was walking along the shore of Fox Lake on Saturday when she rounded a point and spotted what she initially thought was a group of sled dogs trotting toward her."I probably took another five or six steps, because I was thinking it was a dog team, and then they started howling, a
Chilly nights and snow-covered slopes may not be easy to come by in much of Canada during the first part of the winter season, according to the winter outlook from one of Canada's prominent forecasters. The Weather Network predicts El Niño conditions will lead to above-average temperatures and lower-than-normal precipitation levels in much of the country, particularly in Western and Central Canada. While that trend is expected to hold throughout the winter in British Columbia and the Prairie pro
The warning comes as the Bluge Lagoon attraction extended its closure to 7 December for safety concerns
The creatures were found in “absolutely lightless” areas of forest caves, researchers said.
The birds can each eat a pound of fish per day, park officials say.
An equipment failure killed 100,000 Atlantic salmon worth $5-million at the Sustainable Blue land-based salmon farm in Nova Scotia earlier this month, the company said Tuesday.A filter that removes carbon dioxide from holding tanks experienced a "structural collapse" on Nov. 4, the company told CBC News.The land-based salmon farm is the only one in North America with zero waste discharge thanks to its proprietary water filtration system which constantly recirculates water on-site.The fish kill h
The geese are rarely seen in the lower 48 states, experts say.
Bitcoin could make a change to make the cryptocurrency more environmentally friendly.
World leaders at an annual gathering starting Thursday will use the Celsius version of a critical climate change threshold: 1.5 degrees. What to know.
Canadian oilsands companies want to build a $16.5-billion carbon capture project near Cold Lake, Alta. Residents fear that pumping millions of tonnes of CO2 underground will endanger their communities.
A recycling center in England was evacuated when an escaped goat or ram paid an unexpected visit.
Save big and take the work out of shovelling snow this winter.
The ocean animal has a bright red, “cross-shaped” stomach, researchers said.
As temperatures take a dip, a number of areas woke up to snow this morning
A third of respondents to a poll of AA members said they would go ahead with planned journeys even if a red warning for snow was issued.
Be prepared to drive through a winter wonderland.
After a busy wildfire season, crews in Alberta are on the lookout for holdover fires still smouldering in the peat underground. The so-called 'zombie fires' can spring back to life, even in winter.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The North American wolverine will receive long-delayed federal protections under a Biden administration proposal released Wednesday in response to scientists warning that climate change will likely melt away the rare species’ snowy mountain refuges. Across most of the U.S., wolverines were wiped out by the early 1900s from unregulated trapping and poisoning campaigns. About 300 surviving animals in the contiguous U.S. live in fragmented, isolated groups at high elevations
OTTAWA — Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is open to extending the deadline for existing natural gas plants to operate without emissions-trapping technology. He says that negotiation was underway before Alberta Premier Danielle Smith moved yesterday to invoke her new Sovereignty Act, which she says allows the province to opt out of the proposed clean-electricity regulations. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the act is a symbolic political gesture with no
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Avalon Peninsula and parts of northern Newfoundland. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Avalon Peninsula and parts of norther Newfoundland. Ten to 20 centimetres is expected across the region, and areas of high terrain could see up to 30 centimetres of total snowfall.The snow is predicted to happen from Wednesday afternoon until Wednesday evening.Environment Canada said a short period of rain will fall f