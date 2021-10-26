Immunologist warns of 'long haul ahead' on Covid-19

Coronavirus is not going to suddenly disappear and no one is safe until we're all safe. That's the message from Danny Altmann, Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, as the northern hemisphere heads into the winter with worries of an explosion of Covid-19 cases. The increase is already being seen in the UK, where case numbers have risen to up to 50,000 a day. We spoke to him about how he thinks the Covid-19 response is going and what could be coming next.