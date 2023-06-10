‘Immortals of Aveum’ first look at Summer Game Fest

I played a demo of Immortals of Aveum at Summer Game Fest 2023, and it was gorgeous. Its cinematics were particularly impressive: The motion capture was smooth and the character models were finely detailed, with delicate eye markings and layers of gear. The clarity of the cutscenes made it easier to get lost in the dialogue and the ravaged fantasy world of Aveum, even in a short period of time. It’s heading to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on July 20th, and I'm looking forward to checking out the full game then. We'll be at Summer Game Fest all week, including the Xbox Showcase on June 11th and Ubisoft Forward on June 12th, so stay tuned for more first looks and impressions from the show.

