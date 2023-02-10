Immigration judge orders deportation of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy

Local Journalism Initiative

In September 2022, a 24-year-old international student phoned a settlement agency in the Toronto area in distress. Due to a lack of social connection and academic stress, he had slipped into depression. He could not find any foothold here or share his troubles with his parents back in India. He had stopped eating for three days, and when he managed to call the crisis line, he kept crying for a long, nerve-chilling 15 minutes. “We were compelled to refer him to a local crisis line as he was not e