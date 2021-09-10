Immigration judge in Omar Ameen case replaced by Department of Justice
The judge overseeing the last two weeks of hearings and testimonies of Omar Ameen’s immigration case has been changed by the Department of Justice, sources close to the case told KCRA 3. Ameen was the Sacramento refugee accused of being an ISIS leader and killing an Iraqi police officer in 2014. Earlier this year, a Sacramento federal judge said there were major problems with the case against Ameen and refuse extradition to Iraq.