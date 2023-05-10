Immigration advocates call new Florida laws 'gut punch'
Among the controversial provisions of the laws Gov. Ron DeSantis signed, more money to fly undocumented migrants from border states to northern states.
Stephanie Grisham said then-President Donald Trump called in one staffer "so that they could look at her ass."
The CNN host tried to keep it professional as sparring escalated with Donald Trump's attorney, but to no avail.
CNNTrump lawyer Alina Habba made a confrontational appearance on CNN Tuesday, just hours after a New York jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and later defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll—a verdict that comes with a steep $5 million price tag.Habba spent most of her lengthy interview on CNN Primetime bickering with anchor Dana Bash, in particular near the end of her appearance when Bash mentioned the more than a dozen women besides Carroll who have alleged sexual
The New York Daily News and New York Post tore into the former president after a jury's $5 million verdict.
A Ukrainian battalion shared footage allegedly showing Russian soldiers running away in Bakhmut, backing up furious claims by pro-Kremlin Wagner boss.
Press service of Concord / Handout via ReutersRussia’s shadow army boss has incensed some figures in the Kremlin so much with his increasingly scathing takedowns of the country’s top military brass that staffers in the presidential administration are preparing to take him down.That’s according to a new report out Wednesday by Meduza, which cited sources close to the Kremlin as saying that Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s trash-talking rants about the war have begun to “seriously bother t
On May 8, just prior to Russia’s Victory Day holiday, saboteurs filmed themselves setting fire to one of Russia's Su-24 supersonic bomber.
Kaliningrad, which sits in an exclave that is sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland on the Baltic coast, was known by the German name of Koenigsberg until after World War II, when it was annexed by the Soviet Union and renamed to honour politician Mikhail Kalinin. Warsaw says Kalinin's connection to the 1940 Katyn massacre - when thousands of Polish officers were executed by Soviet forces - had negative connotations and that the city should now be referred to as Krolewiec, its name when it was ruled by the Kingdom of Poland in the 15th and 16th centuries.
Cheney spells out the problem with the former president in an ad airing in New Hampshire.
The newspaper's conservative editorial board echoed stinging comments that former Attorney General William Barr made about the former president.
The Utah senator also dismissed Trump's claims that the proceedings were a "witch hunt."
REUTERS/Brian SnyderFaced with a devastating jury verdict condemning GOP 2024 frontrunner Donald Trump as a sexual abuser, fellow Republicans running for president weren’t just hesitant to attack Trump—they largely sided with him.Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and longshot presidential candidate, echoed Trump’s excuse that the federal court case in New York City was nothing more than a political show trial.“This seems like just another part of the establishment’s anaphylactic response against
The former first lady talked about her husband's third run for the White House in an interview with Fox News Digital.
The Republican senator touted dubious GOP responses to mass shootings on Fox News.
Donald Trump tried to end American democracy. Why is CNN throwing him a rehabilitation party?
Russian soldiers are deserting their positions in Bakhmut, the head of the Wagner mercenary group has claimed as he told the Kremlin that Moscow was incapable of defending its country.
Lukashenko, a close Putin ally, looked tired and a little unsteady on his feet, and a bandage was visible on his right hand. Video footage showed the 68-year-old chatting with Putin and army top brass after the annual parade on Red Square and then taking a lift to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier nearby while Putin walked there with the leaders of Armenia and five Central Asian countries. In a rare departure from custom, the Belarusian president then missed the state lunch hosted by Putin in the Kremlin and attended by the other leaders.
No aviation took part in the military spectacle
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Before allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis took over, Disney World's governing district, which at the time was controlled by Disney supporters, reached an agreement in February with the company to prohibit a long list of businesses from ever being operated on its property. Forbidden establishments included tattoo parlors, liquor stores, adult entertainment, oil refineries and trailer parks. But they didn't include prisons, which the Florida governor recently mused could be built the
The head of a British Columbia-based group that says it is a “non-political” organization helping Chinese integrate into Canadian society travelled to Beijing to meet President Xi Jinping at a government conference this week. Chinese state media videos and photos show Canadian Community Service Association president Niu Hua attending the “10th Conference for Friendship of Overseas Chinese Associations,” hosted by the state council’s overseas Chinese affairs office. Niu is seen applauding with th