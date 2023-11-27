Immanuel Quickley rises to block the shot

Inspectors who conducted a surprise visit to FCI Tallahassee found moldy food, rodents, and menstrual products plugging leaks.
Niagara Falls Police have identified the two people who passed away in the Rainbow Bridge crash on Wednesday as Grand Island residents Kurt P. Villani and Monica Villani.
Man charged with felony possession of a firearm
A former aide to ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who previously claimed Cuomo groped her breast, is filing a lawsuit against him alleging sexual harassment and abuse, according to a summons filed this week.
Undeclared assets worth millions of dollars belonging to a Rivne Oblast Council member, who also serves as deputy head of the regional Forestry and Hunting Department office, were found during searches of his home and workplace, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Nov. 25.
Three Palestinian college students were shot in Burlington, Vermont, on Saturday evening, prompting calls from civil rights organizations and the victims’ families for authorities to look into possible bias by the attacker.
A California man accused of killing a homeless man he woke up for blocking a sidewalk while sleeping captured the shooting on video, according to Orange County’s district attorney.
Prison employees performed "life-saving measures" on Derek Chauvin at prison FCI Tuscon on Friday.
Windsor police say they have arrested a man that was wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting that left another man with serious injuries.The 25-year-old Windsor man was arrested in Michigan as a result of a joint operation involving Windsor police's major crimes unit, the OPP's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement team and the U.S. Marshals Service.The man is expected to appear at an extradition hearing in a Detroit court on Monday, according to police.Windsor police issued arres
Following the release of a scathing House Ethics Committee report accusing Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) of campaign finance violations, the freshman congressman said Friday that he expects to be expelled from the House. “I know I’m going to get expelled when this expulsion resolution goes to the floor,” Santos said on X Spaces, formerly Twitter…
Juan Aguilar-Cano is suspected of killing 48-year-old Zuleika Lopez in her home on Nov. 14 and then taking their son, Ian, according to authorities.
Winnipeg police say they are investigating a shooting on Langside Street Sunday morning that left three people dead and two critically injured. A man and a woman were pronounced dead on the scene while three additional victims were found and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say one man who was taken to the hospital has since died as a result of his injuries.
Three college students of Palestinian descent were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Burlington, Vermont, by an unidentified gunman, who opened fire at them "without speaking,” according to police. A preliminary investigation by the Burlington Police Department determined the three students, all in their 20s, were shot outside the home of one of the victim's relatives, which they were visiting for the Thanksgiving holiday, police said in a statement Sunday. “In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime," Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said in a statement.
The group, all aged in their 70s to 90s, were travelling in the same vehicle when the crash occurred in Ettingshall, Wolverhampton, on Saturday.
Paramedics said the child died on the scene.
In light of two high-profile cases of convicted sex offenders being released into the community under electronic supervision, concerns are being raised about the increased use of that system, and how easy it is to evade. Kristen Robinson reports.
A local auto glass repair says they've seen a sharp increase in clients coming in for repairs, as car thefts are soaring and Windsor police receive some extra cash to help combat auto theft. Brian Furtado is the branch manager for the Speedy Glass on Howard. Over the last six weeks, they've seen four or five people per day coming in for repairs to broken windows on their cars. He said customers often come in upset, feeling their safety and privacy violated. Mondays are the worst day of the week,
A man charged with stalking an MP and sending threats “over the issues in Israel and Gaza” has been remanded in custody.
The suspect also kicked an officer after being taken to the Largo Police Department.
Six people have been remanded in custody over the killing of a French teenager whose death at a village dance party sparked political controversy in France, prosecutors said Sunday. Last weekend a 16-year-old pupil, identified only as Thomas, was stabbed when a group of outsiders descended on a festive crowd gathered in Crepol, in the southeastern region of Drome, for a dance party in the village hall. He died on his way to hospital. Eight others were injured.On Tuesday, nine suspects including