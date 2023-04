We look at why the IMF's predicted economic growth of just 3 percent, the lowest forecast since 1990, could hurt developing nations most. We also take a closer look at Airbus's deal in China, as French President Emmanuel Macron meets his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Finally, we find out why Sean "Diddy" Combs has been paying Sting $5,000 a day, and has been doing so for years.



