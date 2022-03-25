Images of death, survival in Ukraine war

Yahoo Entertainment

Sally Field was not the love of Burt Reynolds's life. That was what Reynolds publicly dubbed her in 2015 — three years before his death. He said one of his biggest regrets in life was not making their relationship, which began on the set of 1977's Smokey and the Bandit, work and he gushed about how much he missed her. The actress's take is decidedly different. "He was not someone I could be around," she said in a new interview with Variety. "He was just not good for me in any way."