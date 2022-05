Intense winds whipped up dust on a farm in Des Arc, Arkansas, amid tornado warnings issued for the region on April 30.

This footage, taken by Casey Skarda, shows a rotating wind gust barrelling towards him, with Skarda yelling from inside a vehicle “I’m in a tornado!”.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for for the region, cautioning locals of possible tornados and hail. Credit: Casey Skarda via Storyful