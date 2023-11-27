"I'm pregnant and nearly 40 - strangers say I'm too old to have a baby"

A pregnant woman approaching 40 claims strangers tell her she is "too old" to have a baby – but says she looks and feels better than she did in her twenties. Adriana Krzesniak, 39, was delighted to fall pregnant after 15 years trying to conceive. She went through four rounds of IVF with her husband, Kamel, 40, a film maker. before falling pregnant naturally after they had given up hope. A young-looking Adriana keeps healthy by eating turmeric on most of her meals as well as applying SPF 50 every day. The soon-to-be first time mum says she ignores comments from trolls on social media claiming she is "too old" to have a baby and says she doesn’t feel her age. Adriana, a visual merchandiser, living in Stuttgart, Germany, said: “People say I’m too old. “It doesn’t bother me. “I look better, I look younger now. “40 - I don’t think it’s old age if you care for yourself. “You have more patience and you don‘t feel that you missing something in life. You’re more content to stay at home with your child.” Adriana first start trying for a baby in her twenties but struggled to conceive. Seven years ago she divorced her ex and moved to Warsaw, Poland, and then on to Stuttgart, Germany, to start her career as a visual merchandiser. Adriana said: “The move transformed my style and social media helped me to curate my own style. "When I was younger I always wanted to look older, I would wear high heels and dresses to look more feminine. "Now I have my own original style. I love the 2000s aesthetic and oversized clothing - people often stop me in the street to compliment how I dress." Adriana met her husband, Kamel, in February 2016 and the pair started trying for a baby six months into their relationship - but after no success, Adriana was diagnosed with endometriosis. They went through four rounds of IVF before looking into adoption following two miscarriages. Adriana said: “We’d looked into adoption. “I was waiting for my period and it didn’t come. “I went and did a pregnancy test and it came back positive. “It was a natural pregnancy.” The pair were “shocked” but “happy” to fall pregnant in April 2023 and now, at 34 weeks, pregnant Adriana can’t wait to finally become a mum. Adriana said: “My age doesn’t matter. “Many people think I’m 20-something. “Even my gynaecologist thought I was under 35. “I don’t feel 40. “People say when I’ll be 60, my child will be 20 and I’ll be in the menopause. “It doesn’t matter – as long as you care for yourself.” Adriana says she stays young with a healthy balanced diet - eating lots of superfoods including turmeric, black cumin oil, millet and nutritional yeast. She only eats meat two to three times a week and won't touch processed kinds. Adriana has 1ml of hyaluronic acid in her smile lines every two years and 0.5ml in her lips each year - but says she hasn't had Botox. She said: “In my mind I’ll look great at 65 – no one will be able to tell. “When I gave up hope it happened - I fell pregnant. "I don’t feel the pressure that you need to peruse professional career or that you are missing on going out with friends because it’s something that you already had. "Now it feels that all you want to do is focus on family and your child. You feel more stable in your life."