I'm Pedaling It: Chinese McDonald's Installs Bikes for Customers to Pedal While Dining

A Shanghai McDonald’s restaurant installed bicycle seats for customers to pedal away while dining in at the fast-food outlet.

A Douyin video posted by McDonald’s verified account said the bikes were made to produce energy to wirelessly charge customers’ mobile phones while they sit on the table.

This video posted to Douyin by 泡椒辣叔/Uncle Pickle shows a man riding the bicycle while enjoying a soft-serve ice cream. Credit: 泡椒辣叔/Uncle Pickle via Storyful