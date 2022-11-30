'I'm jealous': MPs jeer Tory backbencher who returned from South Pacific holiday
'I'm jealous': MPs jeer Tory backbencher Paul Beresford who returned from South Pacific holidayIt comes as the PM is set to lock horns with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer today as he appears set to make a U-turn on his pledge to ban on-shore wind farms.Mr Sunak has faced burgeoning rebellion from within the Tory party ranks over his plans to ditch former Cabinet minister Simon Clarke’s amendment to the Levelling Up Bill, which would allow wind farms in rural areas where there is local consent.Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are among the backbenchers resisting Mr Sunak’s potential row back.Parliament TV