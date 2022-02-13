'I'm a Crazy Girl!' Mic'd-Up Toddler Hits the Slopes in British Columbia

A toddler’s adorable commentary was captured while she hit the slopes at a British Columbia ski resort late last month, after her dad had the idea to mic her up while she skied.

Footage by Erich Leidums shows his three-year-old daughter Adia declaring that she is a “crazy girl” as she glides through the snow at Fernie Alpine Resort.

Leidums told Storyful that Adia, the youngest of three kids, has been skiing since she was just 13 months old, and that this was her third winter skiing.

“I was inspired to mic her up because I saw a cute video of hockey dad mic up his four-year-old at a hockey practice. I knew she was often talking and babbling,” he said.

“We are a skiing family. I have a large passion for the mountains and skiing is one of the best sports that a family can truly enjoy doing together,” Leidums added. “We home school and have intentionally designed our lives around being able to ski regularly.” Credit: Erich Leidums via Storyful