Illusion baker goes viral with incredibly realistic cakes
A former secretary has changed careers after cooking up a storm on social media. Marian Sarkisian, from Los Angeles, quit her job in insurance to pursue her passion for baking illusion cakes in 2016. After carrying out a week-long basic baking course in the UK, she soon found her flair for creating hyper-real sweet treats that now sees her fooling audiences with edible versions of everything from candles to sauce bottles. Her creations have gained her 8 million likes on TikTok.