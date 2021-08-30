Illuminating Timelapse Video Captures Lightning Bolts Over Kentucky Night Sky

Timelapse footage posted to YouTube shows a spectacular storm rolling in near London, Kentucky, on August 29.

Johnnie Nicholson recorded a video that shows lightning bolts flash among the clouds.

National Weather Service in Jackson, Kentucky, issued a hazardous weather outlook for portions of eastern Kentucky as thunderstorms were forecasted on Sunday. The weather body also warned of possible flooding on Tuesday saying, “the remnants of Hurricane Ida combined with an approaching cold front will bring heavy rain.” Credit: Johnnie Nicholson via Storyful