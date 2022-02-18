Illinois Interstate Highway Closed After 100 Vehicles Involved in Pileup During Winter Storm

Video taken by a motorist shows the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup near El Paso, Illinois, on February 17 during a severe winter storm in the area.

Dave Troesser filmed videos that show him getting out of his truck before checking out the road conditions in the snow. The videos show multiple vehicles that had crashed into each other.

“Everybody needs to get out of the way, ‘cause there’s gonna be more car coming,” Troesser said to other people who were still standing near their vehicles in the video.

Troesser wrote in a Facebook post that he was back in the pileup location and waiting to get his truck later in the evening.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) closed southbound Interstate 39 due to the pileup amid a severe winter storm in the area. Police said the closure would be in effect for at least 12 hours.

The heavy snowfall was forecast to continue for a “few hours,” the National Weather Service said around 6:00 pm on Thursday, and would taper off later in the evening. Credit: Dave Troesser via Storyful