Illinois Firefighter Encourages Children to Read During Lockdown

The Jerseyville Public Library in Illinois shared footage on May 2 showing a local firefighter reading to his daughter, as part of an effort to encourage children to keep reading during the coronavirus lockdown.

The public library’s ‘StoryWalk’ initiative brings illustrated children’s books to local nature trails so that children can read while enjoying the outdoors.

Firefighter Tim Harmon read ‘The Wonkey Donkey’ by Craig Smith, the newest book on the StoryWalk trail at Wock Lake, to his daughter Ava. The library encouraged families enjoying the trails to continue to practice social distancing. Credit: Jerseyville Public Library via Storyful