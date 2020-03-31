'I'll go tomorrow' Health care professionals sign up to fight coronavirus

Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on medical professionals to step up during the COVID-19 outbreak. Newsom launched California Health Corps, a new initiative to increase the healthcare workforce. According to the California Health Corps website , physicians, pharmacists, dentists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, nursing students, behavioral health professionals, respiratory therapists, paramedics, medical assistants and emergency medical technicians are asked to apply. KCRA 3' Emily Maher spoke with two people about why the chose to sign up. Get the full story in the video above.

Scroll to continue with content Ad