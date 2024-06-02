Ildemaro Vargas's RBI single
Ildemaro Vargas knocks an RBI single to center field, extending the Nationals' lead to 3-0 in the top of the 2nd inning
The Panthers will face either the Oilers or the Stars.
Payton Henry, a Blue Jays minor leaguer, is reportedly doing well.
Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson each netted a brace in the win.
Dustin Poirier was gunning for an upset. Islam Makhachev snuffed it out.
Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior scored goals in the second half to give Real Madrid its 15th Champions League title with a 2–0 win over Borussia Dortmund.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
The Yankees slugger was struggling massively in April. He now leads MLB in home runs.
Jake Mintz is joined by Chelsea Janes to talk about the Jorge Lopez-New York Mets situation that occurred on Wednesday, the Blue Jays going night mode with their City Connect uniforms, an injury to the Yankees' rotation and give their Good, Bad, Uggla picks for the week.
Birmingham-Southern fell behind 7–0 in its Division III College World Series matchup with Salve Regina and couldn't overcome the deficit in a 7–5 defeat.
In today's edition: The NBA Finals are set, the baseball team without a school, surfing in Tahiti, weekend watchlist, and more.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Boston has been the best team in the league all season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Bears have plenty to figure out in this year's training camp.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
Social media abuse aimed at Bass following the AFC divisional game led to Bills fans donating en masse.
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
Even with the bloated outing, Imanaga's ERA stands at a tidy 1.86.
Bryce Harper was not happy after a rough start on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.