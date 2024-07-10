Ildemaro Vargas' two-run home run (1)
Ildemaro Vargas' first home run of the season cuts the Nationals' deficit to 6-2 in the top of the 8th
Trea Turner's grand slam opened up the 10-1 blowout as the Phillies struck first in a battle of the NL's best teams.
Several large panels were missing from NRG Stadium's roof after Hurricane Beryl made landfall in the region on Monday.
Kevin Durant, Team USA’s all-time leading scorer, has yet to participate in training camp ahead of the Paris Olympics.
With July 4th in the rear view mirror, fantasy football season is just around the corner. The pod is back from vacation with Matt Harmon and Yahoo Sports Frank Schwab continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series. In the latest installment, the two try to identify this year's Cincinnati Bengals: A Super Bowl contender that crumbles for one reason or another.
Spain will face the Netherlands or England in Sunday's final.
Since Ollie Gordon and other players are "essentially employees" now, Mike Gundy wanted him to "face the music" at Big 12 media days after his DUI arrest.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.
Manning's announcement Tuesday came after reports emerged this spring that he wouldn't be included.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde pick which 2024 conference games will be the most entertaining, the worst stadium in college football, USC's recruiting issues, and a funeral at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne announced that she's returning to compete for a fifth year of eligibility. She's among the most popular college athletes on TikTok and Instagram, earning millions in NIL income.
The Lions released Sutton in March when police revealed that they couldn't find him two weeks after issuing a warrant for his arrest.
Fred Zinkie breaks down the best options to stream ahead of the All-Star break.
Running down the top stories in the world of golf, including the mystery of Jordan Spieth.
In today's edition: 2024 MLB All-Stars, Euro and Copa América semifinals are set, Hamilton wins at Silverstone, Baker’s Dozen, and more.
This summer is Kawhi Leonard's first and, perhaps, last chance to compete for an Olympic gold medal.
Half of the 64 All-Stars named Sunday are first-time honorees. Here's how they all got here.
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to make a rehab start, moving him closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
John Force suffered a TBI and was recenty moved out of intensive care following his crash at the Virginia Nationals.
Madison Keys was up 5-2 in the third set on Sunday afternoon, so close to a quarterfinals berth, when her leg injury hit.
Chicago Cubs pitcher Colten Brewer fractured his left (non-pitching) hand after punching a dugout wall. That put him on the 60-day injured list.