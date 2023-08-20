Idris Elba ‘excited’ as WWC game kicks off
The British actor, Idris Elba, says he’s “excited” as the Women’s World Cup game between England and Spain commences. Idris joined fans at Boxpark at Wembley to watch the game live on a big screen. .
Elton John paid an emotional tribute to 'one of the greats' Michael Parkinson following his death aged 88 on 16 August
Leni Klum is soaking up the summer sun!
The actresses are currently holidaying in St. Tropez, France
Holly Ramsay stunned fans as she posed for Instagram in a pink gingham string bikini – and the daughter of Gordon Ramsay looked amazing. See photo.
'Hotty mommyyyyyy,' the model wrote on a pool pic of her friend
The model attended a party for her Tequila brand 818 in Los Angeles on Friday
Dua Lipa is no stranger to turning heads with her daring fashion looks and the Physical hitmaker looked dynamite in her latest look, featuring a tiny bikini and a sheer cover-up
The “wrong shoe theory” strikes again!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a number of solo outings this month, so when can we expect to see them make a joint public appearance?
"I think he does still hope he can be restored to royal life and he can play a full part in the royal family," "Secrets of Prince Andrew" executive producer James Goldston says, "however unlikely that may seem."
Robert De Niro marked his birthday with a star-studded dinner in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood
Rock star says Depp ‘laughed’ at his suggestion of working with Heard to create a new version of 1989 comedy
Taylor Swift headed to Jack Antonoff’s rehearsal dinner on Long Beach Island in New Jersey at the Black Whale.
Catherine Zeta-Jones is the epitome of radiance in a new selfie shared on Instagram, and we're loving the embroidery on her white dress.
The performer temporarily stepped away from acting last year to get treatment for schizoaffective disorder
Jennifer Lopez gave her followers a glimpse at her August summer plans with a carousel of highlights on Instagram.
On Monday, Michael Oher filed paperwork alleging he was never adopted by the Tuohys and now we're questioning the story behind "The Blind Side." Here's a look at how we got here.
The 'Oppenheimer' actor was pictured stepping out for a shopping excursion in the Hamptons Thursday
“I fall more in love with you every day,” DeGeneres wrote on Instagram
The son of Prince Albert and Nicole Coste is studying at an English university and figuring out where life will take him next