IDPH confirms first COVID-19 omicron variant detected in Iowa resident
IDPH confirms first COVID-19 omicron variant detected in Iowa resident
IDPH confirms first COVID-19 omicron variant detected in Iowa resident
On the basis of the last seven weeks, this is how Team Canada shakes down.
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses the inconsistency around the team's performance and the importance of putting individual accomplishments aside in favour of winning games.Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses the inconsistency around the teams performance and the importance of putting individual accomplishments aside in favour of winning games.
Everybody makes mistakes, though some mistakes are more expensive than others.
Women's Hockey is coming to NHL 22 in January and fans are pumped up about it.
While it has come up at the expense of Khem Birch missing extended time due to injury, Precious Achiuwa has used his extra reps to discover a role that compliments his skillset and helps the Raptors win games.
The Raptors will not practice on Thursday "out of an abundance of caution," the team announced.
Simone Biles received the honour for propelling the conversation around mental health to new heights.
The Los Angeles Rams will look for revenge on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in just one of the many intriguing matchups of Week 14.
The two drivers are tied in the standings entering Sunday's final race, though Hamilton's odds are much lower to win than Verstappen's.
The Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League will no longer play the iconic Cotton Eye Joe at its games after reviewing the tune's racist origins.
The Ducks, Blackhawks, and Red Wings are all teams you should be looking to stack on Thursday night.
ASM has reportedly been instructed to deny Coyotes employees access to the arena if outstanding invoices and delinquent bills aren't paid off by December 20.
Joshua Kimmich doesn't expect to play until next month because of the effects of a coronavirus infection. Kimmich said in October he was not vaccinated against the virus.
Trevor Zegras both knows how to produce a viral moment and market it. Here's what's up and what's down in the NHL this week.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada won't send diplomatic representation to Beijing, adding that the decision stems from human rights concerns.
The Champions League group stage wraps up this week, and Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are still making their bid for the knockout stage. On the weekend, Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield. Tune in for a jam-packed week of footy.
This Sunday, the top fantasy players in the country will compete for the title of Best Yahoo Fantasy Football Player and $200K in cash prizes at our live final.
HAMILTON — A unanimous selection to the CFL East Division all-star team, Tunde Adeleke is a force in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' defensive secondary. But asked about appearing in a fourth straight Grey Cup game in as many CFL seasons, the 26-year-old offers up a different secret to his success. "I just follow JG around and he'll take me to a championship somehow," Adeleke said with a smile. Smart thinking. In his fifth year in the league, Hamilton defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis is headed to his f
Lawrence has shown us he's not afraid to speak his mind when he needs to.
BALTIMORE (8-4) at CLEVELAND (6-6) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS BETTING LINE: Browns by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Baltimore 5-7; Cleveland 5-7. SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 34-11. LAST MEETING: Ravens beat the Browns 16-10 on Nov. 28 at Baltimore. LAST WEEK: Ravens lost to Steelers 20-19; Browns had bye, lost to Ravens 16-10 on Nov. 28. RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (4), RUSH (T-3), PASS (13), SCORING (16). RAVENS DEFENSE: OVERALL (20), RUSH (1), PASS (31), SCORING (9). BROW