IDPH confirms first COVID-19 omicron variant detected in Iowa resident

The Canadian Press

HAMILTON — A unanimous selection to the CFL East Division all-star team, Tunde Adeleke is a force in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' defensive secondary. But asked about appearing in a fourth straight Grey Cup game in as many CFL seasons, the 26-year-old offers up a different secret to his success. "I just follow JG around and he'll take me to a championship somehow," Adeleke said with a smile. Smart thinking. In his fifth year in the league, Hamilton defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis is headed to his f