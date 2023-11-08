IDF Strikes Near School in Beit Hanoun, Says It Targeted Hamas Tunnel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released footage on Wednesday, November 8, showing a strike at the entrance to a UNRWA-operated primary school in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, that it said was the location of a shaft into a Hamas tunnel.

Storyful could not independently verify if a Hamas tunnel shaft was destroyed in the attack.

The IDF said it was also carrying out ground operations in Beit Hanoun on Wednesday, targeting Hamas fighters, tunnels, and infrastructure. The Qassam Brigades, the militant wing of Hamas, said it fired on Israeli forces and tanks in Beit Hanoun that day. Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful