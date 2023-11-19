IDF Releases Videos of Tunnel Found Under al-Shifa Hospital Compex

The Israeli military has released video it says shows a Hamas “terrorist tunnel” found under the al-Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza.

On November 15 the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) entered the complex in what they described as a “targeted operation.”

The IDF also released photos it said were of a tunnel inside the Rantisi children’s hospital.

Storyful has not verified the nature of the structures seen in the video or the photos. The videos, however, are confirmed as having been shot at al-Shifa Hospital. Credit: IDF via Storyful