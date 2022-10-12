Idea shot down to make downtown Norman a business improvement district
CALGARY — No NHL team lost more and gained more than the Calgary Flames after their most successful season in years. Newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri can bring offensive firepower and other intangibles to compensate for departed wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Will they? Masterful wheeling and dealing in the off-season does not guarantee a championship, Calgary's general manager cautioned. "This idea of winning in the summer is a load of crap I think," Brad Treliving sai
The Toronto Blue Jays’ season ended in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday.
For Kapil Choudhary, the effort to get a proper cricket field in Saint John has been years in the making, and a wet experience at that. Right now, cricket players in the city have been playing on the centre oval at Exhibition Park Raceway, one of the few places large enough to play the game. But, the president of Cricket N.B. said the raceway — being in a flood plain — doesn't respond well to getting wet. "Whenever the rain happens, the ground is like — you can't use it for a month," Choudhary s
Hockey Canada has announced its entire board of directors and its CEO will step aside as the organization confronts widespread criticism over how it handled an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the 2018 men's national junior team. In a media statement, the sports organization confirms that, effective immediately, chief executive officer Scott Smith is leaving. The statement says that an interim management committee will be put in place until a newly constituted board appoints a n
With an elite talent like Connor Bedard ready to be plucked with the first overall pick, this year's race to the NHL's basement holds more intrigue than ever.
CALGARY — The Winnipeg Jets capped their pre-season Friday with a second straight decisive win over the Calgary Flames. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a pair of first-period goals in a 5-3 victory at the Saddledome after the Jets blanked the visiting Flames 5-0 on Wednesday. Kyle Conner had a goal and two assists, Mark Scheifele scored short-handed and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets in the final tune-up for both teams ahead of their 2022-23 NHL regular seasons. "Starting to come together," Sc
WINNIPEG — If anyone had told Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie Dalton Schoen he'd be leading the CFL in receiving yards and touchdowns this season, he wouldn't have believed them. But that's the case after Schoen caught three touchdown passes Saturday as the Bombers clinched first place in the CFL West Division for the second straight season with a dominating 48-11 victory over the Edmonton Elks. Schoen has 64 receptions for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns in 16 games. “I would have thought that was c
CAMARILLO, Calif. — Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England is an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th attempt, closing with a 1-under 71 for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship on Sunday. Ewart Shadoff started the final round at The Saticoy Club with a four-shot lead, and that was gone in eight holes as Paula Reto of South Africa started strong. They were tied with four holes to play when Reto made back-to-back bogeys to fall back, and Shadoff played mistake-free down the stretch. She ended up
EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers closed out NHL pre-season play on Friday with a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Jesse Puljujarvi, Tyson Barrie, Evander Kane and Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers, who ended up with a 5-3 record in exhibition action. Daniel Sprong, Matty Beniers and Jared McCann responded for the Kraken, who dropped to 4-2. It took 13 minutes for the first goal of the game when Seattle’s Sprong was able to dig a puck out o
TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Cantlay came within one putt of a 59 on Saturday, instead matching his low score on the PGA Tour for a share of the lead with 20-year-old Tom Kim going into the final round of the Shriners Children's Open. If the third round was any indication, anything goes on the TPC Summerlin high above the Las Vegas Strip. Cantlay had five birdies in his opening six holes, and then poured it on again down the stretch with five birdies in a six-hole stretch that put him on the cusp of
MONTREAL — After a 3-0 pre-season loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 28, Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis summed up what may be the team’s mantra going forward. “If you expect immediate understanding and execution, you don’t understand what teaching is,” he said. The Canadiens, which will count on several young players in their first full season under St. Louis, will be a work in progress as the team builds toward the future. After finishing with the worst record in the NHL l
TORONTO — As far as gut-punch playoff losses go, this one hurt more than most for the Toronto Blue Jays. With a seven-run lead and support from a boisterous sellout crowd, a Game 2 victory seemed like a virtual lock in their wild-card series against Seattle. The Mariners had other plans. They completed an improbable comeback with a pair of four-run innings before taking the lead in the ninth for a stunning 10-9 win. Instead of planning for a decisive Game 3 on Sunday at Rogers Centre, the Blue J
With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer's regular season, bedlam reigned Sunday as teams scrambled to make the postseason. Known traditionally as Decision Day, all of the Eastern Conference teams kicked off simultaneously, followed by all of the Western Conference teams less than three hours later. When it was over, FC Cincinnati earned a playoff berth for the first time. Real Salt Lake, Orlando City and Minnesota United also captured spots. The
Will John Tavares silence the haters? Can Auston Matthews do it again? Is this the year the curse ends? Here are six questions for Maple Leafs fans to ponder for the 2022-23 NHL season.
CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s
MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe
WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever
The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.