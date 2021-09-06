Ida's death count rises while 600,000 lack power

Hurricane Ida's death toll continued to rise on Sunday, with many in the U.S. Northeast holding out hope for people missing in the floodwaters, while in Louisiana nearly 600,000 customers still lacked power a week after the storm made landfall.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said on Sunday that the number of storm deaths in his state rose to 13, and that power generators were responsible for some of them.

"Four of the 13 deaths that I mentioned earlier have been attributable to carbon monoxide poisoning. You don't taste it. You don't smell it. You have no idea that it's there. And very, very, sadly, it often gets whole families because they'll turn on the generator, go to sleep and that's what happens."

Meanwhile, deaths in the U.S. Northeast rose to at least 50, according to updated numbers on Sunday, after Ida's record-breaking rainfall unleashed flash flooding across the East Coast.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul:

"I'm not going to have someone tell me that these events are every one-hundred years, five-hundred years, thousand years. In my mind, after what I witnessed first-hand, and the lives we lost, 17 New Yorkers no longer with us because of the weather, I'm operating on the assumption that this could happen again in another ten days."

In New Jersey, there were 27 confirmed storm deaths and four people still missing.

Other storm deaths were reported in Connecticut with at least one dead, Pennsylvania with at least four dead and Maryland with at least one dead.

Pope Francis offered his condolences to Ida victims at his Sunday blessing in St. Peter's Square, and urged those affected by the disaster to be strong.