Idalia Pummels Southern Georgia

Storyful

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region on Wednesday morning, August 30, and was packing winds of 85 mph as it moved over southern Georgia, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Areas along Florida’s west coast reported storm surge flooding and wind-driven rain as the storm lashed the state.

Footage from Brendan Gutenschwager shows “deteriorating conditions” along Interstate 75 in Cook County, Georgia, on Wednesday. The county was under a hurricane warning as the NWS advised of a threat to life and property.

Additional footage shows flooding and damage in the area of Valdosta, Georgia. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful