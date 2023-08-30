Idalia likely to impact Florida's already struggling insurance market
Idalia likely to impact Florida's already struggling insurance market
The Bank of Canada is expected to hold its key interest rate steady at 5.00% on Sept. 6 and stay at that level through at least the end of March 2024, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters poll, with a small but growing minority expecting one more rate rise. The housing market, where prices surged about 50% during the coronavirus pandemic and have fallen only about 10% from their peak, is also showing signs of a revival, with forecasters in a separate Reuters poll raising price expectations for this year. For the time being, an expected slowdown in economic growth to 1.1% in the second quarter and a rise in the jobless rate gives Bank of Canada policymakers plenty of room to leave interest rates unchanged next week.
David Rosenberg expects stocks to slump as economic woes mount, and says many homeowners are trapped after striking cheap mortgage deals in the past.
No matter your age, you can balance your financial future with living your best life now — if you play it smart.
"When you go from record-low mortgage rates to levels that we haven't seen for almost 20 years, you've destroyed both demand and supply," El-Erian said.
Monday's close saw the Vietnamese EV firm's market capitalization hit an eye-watering $190 billion – more than Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler Stellantis combined.
Nvidia's soaring rally has thrilled investors this year — except for the sizeable number of fund managers who avoided what they believe to be an expensive stock.