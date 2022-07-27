Idaho Moose Fire Burns Over 38,000 Acres

The Moose fire near the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Idaho, burned 38,321 acres (about 60 square miles) and was 15 percent contained by Wednesday, July 27, according to a post on the Salmon-Challis National Forest Twitter page.

Footage posted to Instagram by Christian Cappucci shows clouds of smoke rising into the sky and a helicopter releasing water onto the fire.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest said the Salmon River Road is closed until 9 pm today to conduct fire operations safely. Credit: Christian Cappucci via Storyful