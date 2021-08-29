Ida 4 p.m. update

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Sharks winger Evander Kane has reportedly requested and received a temporary restraining order from his wife.
José Berríos pitched seven strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tigers 2-1 on Sunday, taking two of three in a low-scoring series with Detroit.
Kevin Smith has been hitting a lot of balls hard since being called up to the Blue Jays, and now he has his first home run.
Soccer great Lionel Messi made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday after coming off the bench midway through the second half.
A bronze medal for Canada at the Paralympics hung in the balance of controversy at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
There's so much more than meets the eye with the Kotkaniemi offer sheet.
What you need to know about sports betting as the laws surrounding single-event wagering in Canada officially loosen up on Friday.
The Toronto Raptors have added a little more depth and versatility.
Max Verstappen was declared the winner of the race because he won the pole on Saturday. Drivers will receive half points for the "race."
Juan Encarnacion was arrested in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and was set to be presented before a judge on Saturday.
Abdul Alhassan is now thee seventh UFC fighter in history with at least three knockouts in under one minute.
NFL preseason has its latest victim.
The 2002 Scotty Cameron putter made its way to the US only days before auction.
After Tokyo, Andre De Grasse is no stranger to high expectations. He intends to keep meeting them.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to miss the 2021 season with a torn ACL. “Been down this road before,” tweeted Zac Hiller, Dobbins' agent, while retweeting an ESPN report about the injury. “He’ll come back bigger stronger faster.” Dobbins left the Ravens' preseason finale at Washington on Saturday night midway through the first quarter following his injury, and coach John Harbaugh said only that the former Ohio State star would be evaluated. The ne
ATLANTA (AP) — Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered off Anthony DeSclafani, Ian Anderson pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 9-0 on Sunday. Soler opened the fourth inning with his 20th homer, a drive into the seats in left. Freddie Freeman followed with an infield single and Riley then launched his 28th homer into the seats in left-center. Eddie Rosario added two-run triple in the sixth for the NL East leaders, a
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Freddy Galvis drove in three runs and Rafael Marchand and Travis Jankowski hit back-to-back RBI triples that sent the Philadelphia Phillies over the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 Sunday. Bryce Harper, Jean Segura and Marchand each had two hits for the Phillies, who have won three in a row and remained 4 1/2 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta. After the Diamondbacks closed to 5-4 in the eighth, Marchand and Jankowski tripled to give Philadelphia some needed insurance in the botto
BALTIMORE (AP) — Joey Wendle hit a pair of homers, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs to lead the Tampa Bay Rays over the Baltimore Orioles 12-8 Sunday for a three-game sweep. Austin Meadows and Jordan Luplow also homered for Tampa Bay, which finished 18-1 against Baltimore this year. The AL East-leading Rays have beaten Baltimore 12 straight times, tying a franchise record they set against the Orioles in 2008. Ryan Mountcastle tied a career high with four hits, including his 24th hom
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Trevor Lawrence completed 11 of 12 passes for 139 yards and two scores in three possessions against Dallas backups, and the Jaguars beat the Cowboys 34-14 in a preseason finale Sunday. Pharoh Cooper caught Lawrence’s first TD toss on the opening possession for Jacksonville (1-2), an 18-yarder on the sideline in the end zone that was set up by a 38-yard toe-dragging catch from Phillip Dorsett II. After a short touchdown run from Carlos Hyde was called back by a holding pen
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh is sitting in on the New York Jets' defense, offense and special teams meetings one screen at a time. The first-year head coach has made a point of overseeing all aspects of his squad, not just his specialty: the defense. Saleh wants to have his finger on the pulse of his entire operation — the sort of CEO-type approach the Jets preferred when they were searching for their new on-field leader in January. “Today, I spent time in the offensive room,” Saleh sa