ICU nurse gives a glimpse into working during Christmas
From Shane Wright to Sebastian Cossa, here’s a look at what to expect from this year’s Team Canada.
In the first quarter Saturday, Aaron Rodgers broke one of Brett Favre's records.
LeBron James also matched Kobe Bryant's 16 appearances on Christmas on Saturday, the most in NBA history.
The Toronto Raptors added three players to the NBA's COVID-19 protocol Saturday, bringing the team's total to 10 players ruled out for next game due to the virus.
It looks like Paul George's return this week was a bit premature.
Curry's 33 points led the Warriors to a huge win in Phoenix on Saturday.
The OWHA extended a helping hand via Twitter, offering to host the U18 Women’s World Championships.
Brees reportedly gave the idea "some serious thought."
Not bad for a guy out of the rotation a couple weeks ago.
The NHL postponed all 14 games that were originally scheduled for Dec. 27.
Niclas Kaus, an 18-year-old player, died Thursday after succumbing to head injuries sustained in a game last weekend.
The contrast of the women’s junior tournament being cancelled as the hype around the men's World Juniors increases is understandably getting fans upset.
Older players usually shine at the World Juniors, but this trio of youngsters could change that pattern.
From bad picks to late-round steals, here are some lessons we should take away from how the fantasy-hockey draft has played out thus far.
Connor Bedard and Luke Hughes headline an exciting group of burgeoning stars in the next World Juniors.
These 15 athletes were top of mind for Yahoo Canada users this year.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona's late-season fade is starting to feel like a full-blown collapse. The Cardinals failed to clinch a playoff spot for the third straight week after a 22-16 loss to the banged-up Indianapolis Colts, who were missing arguably their best defensive player and four starting offensive linemen. After a 7-0 record to start the season, the Cardinals are just 3-5. The mistakes started early Saturday and piled up in a brutal first half: Kicker Matt Prater missed a long field g
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw a pair of touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for 108 yards and the banged-up Indianapolis Colts continued their late-season surge with a gritty 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night. The Colts (9-6) have won three straight and six of their past seven. They earned the road win despite missing 2020 All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard — who was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Saturday — and four starting offensive linemen. Wentz m
The Colts did enough to win, but the Cardinals' mistakes were the story of their third loss in a row.