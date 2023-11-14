ICRC chief surgeon: Gaza hospital situation 'relentless'
STORY: Israeli tanks have taken up positions outside Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City which Israel says sits atop tunnels housing a headquarters for Hamas fighters who are using patients as shields. Hamas denies the Israeli claim.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called for hospitals in the Gaza Strip to be protected, adding that he hoped for "less intrusive" action by Israel as Israeli tanks advanced to the gates of the besieged enclave's main hospital.