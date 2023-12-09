Iconic Hollywood sign celebrates its 100th anniversary

STORY: Hollywood Sign Trust Chairman Jeff Zarrinnam hosted an event giving fans a glimpse of how the sign looked when it was first illuminated on December 8th, 1923, with two 10-foot replica light fixtures adorned with vintage bulbs.

The sign was first erected with lettering that read ‘Hollywoodland’ to promote a new housing development - with an intended run of only 18 months. But the sign has since endured the test of time.

According to the Trust, over the decades the sign has become an economic force, contributing to Los Angeles’ $34.5 billion dollar a year tourist industry.

As for what’s next, efforts are underway to build a new visitor's center that would bring fans closer to one of Hollywood’s biggest draws.