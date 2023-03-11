IceCycle to end cancer at RiverWorks
Over 140 cyclists and dozens of vendors taking part in the fight against cancer.
Fitness fanatic Rob Bichan was shocked when doctors gave him six to nine months to live
‘You have to advocate for yourself and be persistent in getting the answers that you deserve,’ 32-year-old mother says
Gemma Coleman, 34, urges women to ‘trust your gut’ when it comes to changes in your periods after a devastating double diagnosis with womb and ovarian cancer
A cardiologist shares tips to lower blood pressure without medication, including exercising regularly, drinking less alcohol, and consuming less salt.
A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a collision with a gritter in South Wales. Gwent Police say they received a report of a collision on Lansbury Park Road, Caerphilly, at around 8.20am on Thursday. Parts of North and Mid Wales have seen heavy snowfall after wintry weather reached South Wales earlier in the week.
Dina Pugliese is opening up to fans about her health.
A large clinical trial finds that bempedoic acid can lower cholesterol and reduce your heart attack risk—and do that without the pain associated with statins.
Moderating carbohydrates and avoiding processed food and meats appears to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer, a Harvard study finds.
The pandemic is set to officially end, but Idaho is now home to more than the national average of people living with long COVID symptoms.
Mollie Mulheron, 24, was travelling in the Galapagos Islands when she first experienced symptoms
People who eat more leafy greens have healthier brains, the equivalent nearly two decades younger than peers who eat fewer veggies, study suggests.
Spring booster vaccines could soon be coming for adults at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 in British Columbia, but the province hasn’t yet said when. Last Friday, the National Advisory Council on Immunization advised that high-risk adults should receive a spring booster vaccine dose at least six months after their most recent shot or COVID-19 infection. NACI’s new guidance recommends spring boosters for all adults over 65, residents of long-term care and other congregate living setti
New research has linked both the MIND and Mediterranean diets to a lowered risk of developing signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Here’s what medical experts say.
Most L.A. County residents who had long COVID reported symptoms severe enough to limit daily activities weeks after they were infected, a survey found.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends people get screened for colon cancer at age 45, instead of 50.
The drug, zavegepant (brand name: Zavzpret), is the first of its type available in a nasal spray.
The cost of expanding U.S. Medicare prescription drug coverage to pay for expensive, new obesity medications could be catastrophic, health economists warned in a report published on Saturday. Big-selling diabetes drugs have been repurposed as obesity treatments after demonstrating weight loss of more than 20% in clinical trials. Mounjaro from Eli Lilly and Co, expected to gain U.S. approval for obesity next year, retails at $1,540 for a one-month supply for diabetes.
As spring allergy season begins, hospitals face a shortage of the drug albuterol, which has been vital in treating RSV, flu and COVID-19 patients.
The third annual IceCycle fundraising event to support Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is this weekend.